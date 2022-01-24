Gran Turismo 7 Insider Reveals Media Event Was Delayed Without Explanation

2022 is shaping into a thrilling year full of incredible video game releases. However, you might be surprised to see some titles still might not make it quite on time. With the pandemic and various delays that came from it, developers are still pushing through their projects. One of the big anticipated releases for March is Gran Turismo 7. The next major installment is in the works, and as far as we know, it’s coming out on March 4, 2022.

We say, as far we know, because some new leaks are popping up online. Tom Henderson is a well-known and reputable video game industry insider. When Tom tweets something out, fans worldwide quickly pay attention. Today, we’re getting word from Tom Henderson that Sony planned a Gran Turismo 7 media event tomorrow but has since delayed it. Unfortunately, there’s nothing to explain why the delay has happened, nor do we know the rescheduled date.

The Gran Turismo 7 media event, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow has been delayed by Sony and a new date hasn't been given or an explanation as to why.



A tad concerning as the game is due to launch on March 4th. pic.twitter.com/ZOj8AYdCUW — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 24, 2022

Regardless, that has piqued some concern from fans along with Tom Henderson. Tom has noted that Sony made a similar move for the highly anticipated release of The Last of Us Part 2. As a result, the game launch itself might be in trouble and could very well see a delay. That delay could mean just a few months pushed back this year or even pushing the game to 2023. But, again, there’s nothing out right now to point towards what is going on behind the scenes.

For some fans, this might not be too big of a deal. There are a ton of great games coming out next month, which will likely take up their time through March as well. For instance, we have both Horizon Forbidden West alongside the highly anticipated Elden Ring release towards the end of February. All we can do is wait and see if there are any official statements regarding the Gran Turismo 7 installment.

