Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets Updated Six-Minute Trailer

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available for the Nintendo Switch this coming Friday, and a new overview trailer is letting aspiring trainers know what to expect as they explore the vast Hisui region.

Check out the full six-minute glimpse of Arceus below:

While Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn’t entirely open-world, it is the most open Pokemon experience players have seen in the franchise’s 25-year history. Players will be able to explore the pre-Sinnoh region freely, enjoy open-world combat, craft items, and much more.

A post by Twitter user Moot has fans even more excited for the game to drop, as it highlights the many unique Pokeballs found in this never-before-seen area.

What do you think of Hisui’s poke balls? Any particular ones you want to put your pokemon in?#PokemonLegendsArceus pic.twitter.com/cU8EHDRU7G — Moot /ムート (@Mootmonthly) January 24, 2022

Arceus players will travel to the Hisui region to discover both new and old variants of existing Pokemon. This is the past version of the Sinnoh region featured in the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. As members of the Galaxy Expedition Team’s Survey Corps in Jublife Village, players will set out to explore their mysterious new settings. Arceus will include an action order combat system, in which the order a Pokemon attacks will depend entirely on its abilities and speed stat. Pokemon will be able to use either strong style moves, favoring power over speed, or agile moves, prioritizing speed over strength.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. A 13-minute gameplay video was released earlier this month to highlight the title’s more action-oriented gameplay. Last week, leaked gameplay footage and images began appearing on social media after an anonymous source claimed to receive a copy of the highly-anticipated game early. The title will retail for $60 USD, although Amazon is already seeing some solid price drops ahead of release day. Don’t miss out on the available pre-order bonuses!

Source