Runescape Developer Working On An Unannounced Title

Colin Smyth, the Associate Art Director at Jagex updated his LinkedIn profile with some news about the companies next project. The Associate Art Director for the company that made viral MMO RPG Runescape is said to be working on an unannounced title being developed in Unity Engine 5. This news was brought to light by Twitter user Timur222 who highlighted this change in Smyths LinkedIn profile and made the tweet.

Colin Smyth stated that he was the Lead Animator for a project by Jagex which was in the works from July 2019 till Jan 2022. There is no news yet about the game that he has worked on. Smyth’s LinkedIn profile now states the following under his experience tab: I worked as the lead animator on an exciting unannounced title being developed in UE5.

Jagex is working on an unannounced title using Unreal Engine 5. pic.twitter.com/m0e8OTjDXD — Timur222 (@bogorad222) January 22, 2022

Jagex on the other hand recently released a mobile version of the ever so famous Runescape as a celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the game. The company is known to be innovative with their games and have a strong player base for many of their popular releases.

Runescape today has over 260 million registered player accounts and features 25,000 unique items. This game has a legacy that will not be forgotten anytime soon. The mobile update will only encourage more and more players to experience what the devs of the games have worked on through the years.

With no more details released about the upcoming game, we will have to patiently wait to see what the developers have been working on.

Source