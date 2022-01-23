Nvidia Officially Increases European Prices on RTX 30-Series GPUs

Buying a good GPU is getting harder day by day. German publication Computerbase.de has noticed Nvidia increasing the price of the RTX 30-series Founders Edition graphics cards in Europe. The new graphics cards are all 5 to 6.5% costlier across the cards. A small 6.5% increase in the price of the RTX 3090 makes the price a whopping €100 extra.

When Toms Hardware asked Nvidia if they were to increase the prices in the United States, one of their representatives mentioned the price hike was a result of exchange rate fluctuation.

Although MSRPs are meaningless in the world of GPU shortages, it was still discouraging for buyers to know that the Founders Edition cards will be more expensive to buy in EU.

GPU Old price New price Change RTX 3060 Ti €419 €439 + €20 5% RTX 3070 €519 €549 + €30 6% RTX 3070 Ti €619 €649 + €30 5% RTX 3080 €719 €759 + €40 6% RTX 3080 Ti €1,199 €1,269 + €70 6% RTX 3090 €1,549 €1,649 + €100 6.5% Table data sourced from Computerbase.de

Last year, in January there was a 3 to 4% hike in the GPU in Europe due to tax rates. This time around Nvidia says it is the conversation rate that led to the hike. It is very difficult to understand how many graphics cards are being sold directly to customers, but the number is expected to be insignificant compared to the demand.

Currently, Nvidia doesn’t sell GPUs directly to customers in the USA. US customers looking to buy the GPU need to go to Best buy as it is the exclusive partner for the Founders Edition cards. In the past, there has been a drop of 17,000 cards in the USA which has not satisfied the demand for the highly sought out item in the market.

In a world with a GPU shortage, Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has stated that we can expect supply to improve in the second half of 2022.

