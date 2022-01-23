Gran Turismo 7 Requires 110 GB Of Storage Space

Playstation car simulator game, Gran Turismo 7 is still on track for its release on March 4, 2022. With the game already being available for pre-order on the Playstation Store for the PS5 and PS4, many players are starting to wonder how big the game will be to download. According to a Reddit post, the game is said to be 110 GB in size for the PS5. Players should expect a smaller update on the day of the games release to get the game started. The size of the game is mentioned on the Playstation store pre-order page of Gran Turismo 7.

“1-2 players. 2-20 network players. PlayStation®Plus subscription required*. 110GB minimum” Gran Turismo 7 Playstation store page.

Those who are looking forward to playing the game might need to free up enough storage space to install this mammoth of a game on their system. The devs of the game are also giving a bonus to all the players who pre-ordered the digital edition of Gran Turismo 7. Players who pre-ordered the game will receive 100,000 CR (in-game credit) and a three-car pack. This is a good enough reason for any fan of the franchise to order the game before its release which will also end up saving download time.

Gran Turismo 7 will be the eighth mainline installment in the series. The game is developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game was announced on June 11, 2020, and will be the first multi-console installment in the series.

The many amazing features of the upcoming game include:

Over 400 vehicles featuring many legacy cars from automotive history.

Immersive haptic feedback with unparalleled sound clarity of 3D Audio.

High-precision tracks that are captured in granular detail, creating a new level of realism in the game.

Advanced tuner and livery modifications for the cars in game.

