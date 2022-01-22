Halo Infinite To Make Credits Earnable In Season 2 Battle Pass

Jerry Hook, the Head designer for Halo Infinite recently took to Twitter about how the devs appreciate player feedback. The devs of the game have taken the advice from the players and have decided to make credits earnable in the Season 2 Battle Pass. The announcement on Twitter further explains that players will earn Credits as a part of the game progression. Previously, players had no other way to earn credits except to pay the company in the form of microtransactions.

Hook commented on the post stating “In the meantime, please read up on a few changes to the Shop and Challenges that will land next week.” A link was provided to the community where the update was explained. The update worked on a few changes to the shop and challenges which will be out next week.

Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) January 22, 2022

The devs at 343 have taken a new route with how they price things in their store. They have decided to provide more value for the players on each purchasable item in the game. The new season of Halo Infinite is said to be coming out with many new features and updates for the game. Although there is no date for when Season 2 will be released, the update is expected to go live sometime this spring.

All new updates to the game will be a result of the devs reading what the players want from the game and giving them exactly that.

