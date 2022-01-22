Witcher 3 Playing Students Create A To-Scale Map Of The Game

Witcher 3 is a game, best known for its captivating storyline. The game has quite a following which is only growing due to the release of the Netflix special. CD Projekt RED released the game back in 2015 and it still has an extremely strong player base with many replaying the game over and over.

One of the most memorable features of the game has to be its map. So far there are many fans of the series that have shared some of their fan art, but this is one of the rare occasions where the devs of the game take notice and showcase one such piece.

Ever wondered how far it is from Beauclair to Novigrad or where exactly is Vengerberg? Check out this map of the world of The Witcher prepared by students of Warsaw University! 🗺️



High res: https://t.co/VmO22mned6 pic.twitter.com/XHAdYMhw1d — The Witcher (@witchergame) January 20, 2022

Some dedicated players of the game from Warsaw University decided to make a map to-scale of the world of Witcher. The map was accurately drawn with distances kept in mind. The key of the map, along with a few calculations were all done in Polish. There was also a mention of the major cities according to the number of inhabitants. Markings of rivers, country borders, lakes, wetlands, and capitals were also done with maximum accuracy in reference to the map of the game.

The devs of Witcher 3 posted this map on their official Twitter page, showing off the student’s work to the community. They also asked the community if they ever wondered how far is Beauclair to Novigrad. The map also showcases the capital city of Aedirn, Vengerberg the richest and most populous metropolises in the Northern Kingdoms.

The Tweet was highly appreciated with many fans trying to get the devs to notice their fan work for the game.

