Dying Light 2 Set To Have Free Cross-Gen Upgrades

Techland, the devs of Dying Light 2 have announced during a press release that the game will be upgradable between generations for Playstation 5 players. To avail the upgrade, you need to have the game bought on your Playstation 4 ID. The devs have already announced the fact that the game can be upgraded on the Xbox with the console’s built-in Smart Delivery feature.

With the upgrade being absolutely free for players, there is one downside. There will be no co-op feature for between PS4 and PS5 players or between Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S players.

Although you can upgrader the game between consoles, there will be no cross-play feature during the launch of the game. That being said, Techland has previously announced its plans of supporting the game for no less than 5 years post the launch of Dying Light 2. This brings hope for cross-gen and cross-platform co-op to be added to the game somewhere down the line.

Dying Light is set to be released on February 4 for all platforms except the Nintendo Switch. The devs at Techland do intend on releasing the game for the missing platform, within six months of the other versions. The studio has stated that the game will take more than 500 gameplay hours to complete to 100%. This is good news as many players will not be able to complete the game before its launch on the Nintendo Switch.

