Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Gets A Mod For 20 New Characters

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has received yet another mod that adds more characters to the game. This is due to the boom of new modders that have taken interest in the 10-year-old fighting game.

Originally, modding The Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 was a simple affair with players changing color palettes and re-using animations. With time and the rapid growth of the community, the new mods for the game are getting more polished every time something new pops up. A mod pack from the modder ‘Tabs’ has been released this week for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. The mod pack includes 20 characters introduced to the game and one of the added contenders is Street Fighter 5’s Rashid.

Modder ‘Tabs’ has released a full trailer showcasing each of these new contenders and their move lists. He has also added a list of changes and specifics detailing everything that comes with the mod.

Tabs’ mods add these custom fighters to the game by taking up color slots of already existing fights in the game. The new fights do come with new moves, traits, and animations which make them extremely fun to play with. These new characters in the game include:

Shadow Lady (Chun-Li Color 5 and 6)

Evil Ryu (Ryu ALT Color)

Lilith (Morrigan Color 6)

Orange Hulk (Hulk Color 2)

Scarlet Spider (Spider-Man Color 6)

All-New Wolverine (X-23 Color 2)

S.T.A.R.S. Wesker (Wesker ALT Color)

Red She-Hulk (She-Hulk Color 5)

Phoenix & Maya (Phoenix Wright Color 6)

Captain Marvel (Nova ALT Color and Color 2)

MVC2 Sentinel (Sentinel Color 6)

Shin Akuma (Akuma Color 4)

Chris (S.T.A.R.S) (Chris ALT Color)

Ken (Iron Fist ALT and Color 3)

Cyclops (C. Viper Color 3 and ALT)

Jean Grey (Phoenix ALT)

DMC 1 Dante (Dante ALT)

Thanos (Haggar Color 3 and 5)

Psylocke (Felicia Color 5 and ALT)

Rashid (V. Joe Color 5 and 6)

Fan-favorite, Rashid seems like a perfect fit for UMvC3 and comes equipped with many of his moves from Street Fighter 5. Players always felt like he fought a lot like a Marvel vs. Capcom character in SF5.

