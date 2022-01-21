The Elder Scrolls VI: Job Listing Confirms Developers Are Still In pre-production

Bethesda is known for a few notable video game franchises, although Fallout and The Elder Scrolls are the most prominent. The studio is hard at work on their brand new IP, Starfield. Although, we’re supposed to receive that game later on this year. Whether you’re excited about the game or not, quite a few fans are eager for its release. That’s because we know that the next project the development team will be bringing out is The Elder Scrolls VI. We don’t have a ton of information on the game right now. But at least we know that the studio is still in pre-production.

There is a ton of anticipation for this upcoming installment. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was a colossal hit release and the first game for the franchise that players dabbled in. Since then, the installment continued to see port releases across numerous platforms and various special editions. A recent job listing on Linkedin unveiled that Bethesda is currently in pre-production for The Elder Scrolls VI, so we’re still uncertain just the specific release date will end up being for this game. Although, there are some clues we know about when exactly the game will be coming out.

The Elder Scrolls VI is in pre-production. pic.twitter.com/qNGE27BiXq — Timur222 (@bogorad222) January 21, 2022

As mentioned, Bethesda’s previous statements that the game won’t be available until after Starfield launches. However, Phil Spencer also stated that The Elder Scrolls VI won’t be available until after Fable 4 is completed. So fans can keep an eye on those two particular games.

There’s also plenty of debate and speculation about what to expect in this next installment. The Elder Scrolls VI has some fans speculating where the game will be and when exactly in the timeline. For now, it’s a waiting game to see just what exactly Bethesda ends up bringing out, but it’s clear that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim sets fan expectations extremely high.

Source