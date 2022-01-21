Assassin’s Creed Trilogy Ended With Desmond On A Spaceship

The Ubisoft company has several iconic video game franchises. Assassin’s Creed is one of those, a series meant to be a trilogy with a planned ending. However, that IP has continued to thrive and saw several installments released over the years. So today, we’re finding out how the developers intended Assassin’s Creed to end after the third installment act.

You might be surprised to see that Assassin’s Creed 3 was supposed to end with Desmond on a spaceship. This information is finding its way out to the public thanks to PhD student, Lars de Wildt. Lars published a paper covering different topics related to digital media. During their research, they had a chance to speak with various developers behind Assassin’s Creed, and that’s when the topic of how the series was supposed to end. Initially, Ubisoft had a series ending planned out where Desmond Miles having to take out Abstergo in the present day. However, with the protagonist using his knowledge from the past ancestors, the fight would eventually see Desmond Miles and Lucy on a spaceship where they start a new civilization somewhere else.

It’s certainly a different take, and the series ending was eventually dropped. Assassin’s Creed still thrives today, although we did end up losing Desmond Miles along with Lucy. The studio also decided to hang on with Abstergo to give players an enemy to fight against going forward with the IP. Like any other form of fictional media, there are always different rewrites and changes made. We’re sure that there were probably other ending ideas as well that were eventually scrapped for the series.

It might be a blessing for fans of Assassin’s Creed that this ending didn’t get put through. The franchise is a staple IP for Ubisoft, and fans are even enjoying the latest installment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In fact, there’s even a new expansion coming out for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming out later this year called Dawn of Ragnarok, which will be available later this March. Although, some fans might find that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is just a bit too big.

