Sony Never Had Plans To Discontinue PS4 Production Last Year

The Sony PlayStation 5 is a very hot ticket item right now. Fans want to get their hands on a unit, but they are having a tough time. Sony, along with Microsoft, did something quite remarkable. They were able to get their latest generation console platform out into the marketplace. This was during the height of the coronavirus health pandemic. This pandemic is still a problem today, and we’re continuing to find problems getting our hands on certain electronics. Reports started to circulate that Sony was looking to discontinue the PlayStation 4 at the end of 2021 to entirely focus on the PlayStation 5. However, Sony is now denying these reports.

PlayStation 4 is not in any danger of losing support or being discontinued. This comes from a Sony spokesperson talking with NLab, a Japanese publication. Sony denies there were plans of discontinuing the console, and it makes sense. This year alone, games are coming out directly from Sony that will be launching on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Likewise, the fact that so many gamers worldwide are having trouble obtaining a PS5, there might be some willing to take a PS4 in the meantime. But, of course, that might also become problematic this year.

As mentioned, there is a problem getting electronics within retailers. Now it looks like Sony is having trouble keeping their PlayStation 4 console platforms in supply as well. As a result, you might find the different models are also sold out. Gaming, in general, had a big boom because of quarantine orders. Covid put a lot of people at home. Ultimately, people wanted a form of entertainment, and what better way to tap into a different reality than by tossing on a new video game?

Consoles are in short supply, but at the very least, it doesn’t look like any are in danger of being killed off. There might be a struggle to obtain one, but you can continue monitoring your favorite retailers for new stock supply. We’re hopeful that this year will start to see production ramp-up to give more consumers an easier chance of picking these consoles up rather than paying an inflated price through a third party.

