PS5 Will Outsell Xbox Series X/S 2:1 This Year

The PS5 is on track to outsell both Xbox Series consoles at a rate of 2:1 this year according to an analyst at Ampere Analysis. Analyst Piers Harding-Rolls predicted how many units the consoles from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo would sell in 2022. Check out the tweet below.

🎮Last year the console market saw strong consumer demand met by pressure on availability of components. How will this evolve in 2022? – @PiersHR

Xbox Series: 9m.

PlayStation 5: 18m

Nintendo Switch: 21m

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/qE2HwpcTFZ pic.twitter.com/5mqbZeDkIh — Ampere Analysis (@AmpereAnalysis) January 20, 2022

The prediction from Ampere unsurprisingly puts the Nintendo Switch on top for the year. The Nintendo Switch has been outselling both Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles fairly consistently since they were launched. However, according to the prediction, the PS5 is set to close the gap with its handheld competitor. The prediction puts the PS5 at just 3 million units behind the Nintendo Switch. Though that’s still a long way ahead of the Xbox Series X/S consoles at a combined 9 million units.

Despite stock issues for both Sony and Microsoft, the PS5 has been handily beating the new Xbox consoles in every region. Total sales estimates for the next-gen consoles currently put the PS5 on around 18 million consoles sold since launch and Xbox Series X/S at just under 12 million. Although less than the PS5, the Xbox Series consoles have been Microsoft’s fastest-selling Xbox systems. Phil Spencer said in a New York Times interview earlier this month that the combined sales of its next-gen consoles had surpassed any previous generation in the same amount of time.

Interestingly, despite being predicted to sell fewer consoles than the Nintendo Switch this year, the PS5 is ahead of where the Nintendo Switch was at this point in its life. That’s despite all of the stock issues that Sony has been having. After 61 weeks on the market, the PS5 had sold 1.5 million units more than the Switch in the same time frame. Of course, the Switch launched pre-pandemic and all consoles are currently benefitting from a surge of gaming interest since the pandemic began. It will be interesting to see where each of the consoles end up at the end of its lifespan.

