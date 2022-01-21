Elden Ring: Spoiler-Filled Gameplay Video Leaks On YouTube

The highly anticipated RPG, Elden Ring is set to release next month and already, the game has begun to leak online. YouTuber StrayKurtis released a spoiler-heavy gameplay video featuring several spells that will be used in Elden Ring. Check out the video below with caution, it is filled with spoilers.

The recently uploaded video features several different attack spells that players will have access to in Elden Ring. StrayKurtis has provided a demonstration of a variety of magical combat moves that he “selected almost entirely at random.” There are at least 18 shown in the video, which is exciting as the YouTuber said there are still “loads more.”

Elden Ring is being developed by FromSoftware, co-written by famed games director Hidetaka Miyazaki (Souls series, Bloodborne) and the legendary George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones). The action RPG takes place in the realm of the Lands Between. Players will work to find all of the Great Runes to restore the Elden Ring and eventually become the Elden Lord.

Below, is a list of the spells showcased in the video, along with StrayKurtis’ descriptions for each:

Magic Shortbow – Spell can be charged, likely increasing size, distance, and damage of arrow.

Magic Hammer – Attack can be chained with an additional cast.

Magic FIGS – Attack can be chained with an additional cast. Likeley unfinished.

Bubbles – Shoots 3 small floating projectiles. Can be charged, resulting in a much larger single projectile.

Blizzard – Surrounds caster with a whirlwind which deals damgage and increases frost buildup on enemies caught inside.

Blood Trail – Trailing will stop when it reaches target, raising the spike. Deals damage and bleed buildup on caster.

Deaggro Cloud – When an enemy comes in contact with the cloud they will deaggro, returning to their neutral positions.

Fire Snale – Tracks enemies. Explosions triggered when either reaching target or its maximum length.

Floating Chaos (Magic) – Tracks enemies. Explosion triggered when reaching enemy or traveling maximum possible distance.

Floating Chaos (Frost) – Tracks enemies. Deals frostbite buildup in addition to damage.

Cosmo Rain – Spawns cloud whihc rapidlt rains projectiles. Can possibly be held until FP fully depleted.

Escavalier – Spawns spirit which attacks once before despawning. Possibly unfinished or part of an enemy moveset.

Cubone x3 – Spawns spirit which attacks once before despawning. Possibly unfinished or part of an enemy moveset.

White Lightning – Lightning projectiles knock enemies to ground in addition to dealing damage.

Lightning Storm – Lightning projectiles knock enemies to ground in addition to dealing damage.

Lightning Sword – Single swing with lightning. Possibly missing projectiles.

Elden Ring will release on February 25, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Source