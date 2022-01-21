Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Is Reportedly Coming This Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is going to be announced in May and released this year according to trusted leaker Tom Henderson. Henderson said that the game is most likely to be announced on May 4th, the day that has been known as Star Wars day in recent years. Following the announcement, the game is “expected to release Q4 2022.” Check out his full tweet below.

Things are set in motion to reveal the next Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game by Respawn Entertainment.



Following today's announcement that LEGO Star Wars will release April 5th, a May 4th reveal now seems incredibly likely.



Expected to release Q4 2022. pic.twitter.com/N9wRveqB3X — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

If true, 2022 is shaping up to be a good year for Star Wars fans with The Mandalorian season 3 also scheduled for later this year. Gaming-wise, the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date was announced yesterday. That game is coming on April 5, after being repeatedly delayed and having a difficult development. The announcement of the release date for Lego Star Wars was tainted when Polygon released a report on how difficult the development of the game has been.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 still hasn’t been officially announced despite being hinted at pretty heavily. EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed in a 2020 earnings call that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the “first title in an entirely new franchise.” Still, nearly two years on from that call nothing about the sequel has been officially revealed. The May 4th announcement matches what other reports about the game have been saying. Games journalist Jeff Grubb, who is known for revealing inside information, said that the game should be announced before E3. Back when E3 was still happening. However, he also said that it is unlikely the game will release this year.

Hopefully, Jedi: Fallen Order fans don’t have much longer to wait for the much-anticipated sequel. The first game was a smash hit for EA and convinced the company that single-player games are worth investing in. As such, the publisher has been focusing more on single-player experiences. The success of Jedi: Fallen Order reportedly convinced the company to remove multiplayer from Dragon Age 4 and focus solely on single-player.

