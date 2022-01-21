Battlefield 2042 Might Go F2P According To Industry Insider

Battlefield 2042 was easily one of the more anticipated video games coming out last year. The franchise was taking a bold new direction by scrapping the single-player campaign. Instead, players were getting a bigger online multiplayer experience. As a result, the competitive FPS fan base eagerly awaited its arrival. Unfortunately, the game has been problematic. This release didn’t quite blow anyone away, and now it looks like EA is starting to consider other avenues to get Battlefield 2042 back into the limelight.

There are never any shortages in rumors and supposed leaks for the video game industry. Massive IPs typically come with a slew of rumors leading up to its release. However, we’re seeing more rumors come out for Battlefield 2042 after just a couple of months since its release. According to an industry insider with a strong track record, Tom Henderson, EA might be bringing Battlefield 2042 into a free-to-play business model. Rather than keep the game at a premium for players to purchase, the title might find an online active community resurgence if more players had access.

EA is reportedly very disappointed with how Battlefield 2042 has performed and is "looking at all the options" when it comes to the title, this is including looking at Free to Play in some capacity.



I'll have more on this tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WWuDpstyqS — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

This is just a rumor, but it’s one that Tom Henderson is bringing up. Apparently, more details will be coming out tomorrow to offer a better picture behind the scenes for EA. Regardless, it’s clear that something needs to change in order to recover Battlefield 2042. There are quite a number of players dropping the game. We have even seen reports of players trying to get their digital copies refunded.

I imagine that quite a few unhappy players would not be thrilled. Especially those that purchased the game and found it went free to play in some capacity. However, there are apparently some other options EA might be taking that don’t involve Battlefield 2042 going into a free-to-play model. Tom Henderson didn’t unveil just what those might end up being, but again tomorrow should come with some new details of what might be coming to the game.

Source