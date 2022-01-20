Starfield Developers Gives Players A Sneak Peek At New Atlantis

Starfield is already a massively popular video game, and it’s not even out yet. It’s mainly because of who is developing this title, Bethesda. This development team is behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchise but is soon delivering their new IP into the marketplace. Later this year, we’ll be diving into Starfield, an upcoming futuristic title based around the colonization of space.

Bethesda has been keeping their lips pretty tight when it comes to this game. We haven’t seen much content for the project, but that should change in the coming months. Still, there are small little teases released in the form of concept art. Today, we actually got another tease of a new location we’ll be exploring called New Atlantis. The video clip uploaded by Bethesda offers a small description of what exactly this location is famous for.

According to the developer commentary, New Atlantis is the capital city of the United Colonies. It’s a location known for its strong military and political power. However, players will find it a hub for different races, so you’ll get a true melting pot experience by wandering around the city.

Now, just what we’ll be doing while in New Atlantis remains to be seen. Although, we’re bound to be exploring New Atlantis quite a bit since it plays a major role in the United Colonies. Of course, for now we’ll have to wait and see just what else Bethesda has in store for us. Currently, Starfield is not slated to release into the marketplace until November 11, 2022. When it does, you’ll find it exclusively available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Game Pass can expect the game available at launch. Unfortunately, since Microsoft has acquired Bethesda, it doesn’t look like PlayStation 5 owners will be able to get their hands on this RPG.

