Rainbow Six Siege Unveils Second Rick and Morty Crossover

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has revealed a new Rick and Morty cosmetic crossover, this time featuring the popular character Mr. Meeseeks himself. In April 2021, the game introduced the first set of items based on the animated series, including weapon and operator skins perfect for fans. While details regarding the new event are scarce, Ubisoft has announced that it will begin today, January 20. The new Mr. Meeseeks cosmetic character bundle for Ace should be live and is expected to cost 2160 R6 Credits, similar to previous bundle pricing.

Odds are likely that players who missed the first crossover will be able to purchase the original Rick and Morty-themed items during this event’s run as well. This will include the Pickle Rick items for Smoke, the Gromflomite items for Sledge, and some additional weapon skins and charms.

“Hi, I'm Mr. Meeseeks, Look at me!". Rainbow Six Siege and Rick & Morty teamed up again! Put on your favorite bundle and complete your mission. Available January 20th! pic.twitter.com/vzEBixJ9pC — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 19, 2022

While many consider Rainbow Six Siege as a serious tactical shooter, the title has dabbled in crossovers and unique events over the years. More major crossovers began in 2019 with the Money Heist event, featuring a new take on Hostage game mode with costumes and masks from the popular Netflix series. The following Tomb Raider set added a Lara Croft-inspired skin for Ash, while a Resident Evil event transformed Lion and Zofia into Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine.

The new Rick and Morty crossover is the latest in a long line of exclusive bundles, and Ubisoft has announced more cosmetic additions for the upcoming Year 7 of Rainbow Six Siege. Originally released in 2015, the title was nominated for a number of accolades upon release, winning Best PC Game at the Game Critics Awards in 2014 and the Esports Title of the Year at the Australian Game Awards 2018.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

