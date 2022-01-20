Gran Turismo 7 & Elden Ring Will Feature At Taipei Game Show 2022

The schedule for Taipei Game Show 2022 has been revealed with Gran Turismo 7 and Elden Ring among the big hitters at the event. Taipei Game Show 2022 will be held from January 22-24. Events from the show will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch. Check out the full schedule below.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

18:00 UTC+8 (5 AM ET) – Indie House Special Program

19:00 UTC+8 (6 AM ET) – Dragon Ball: The Breakers

20:00 UTC+8 (7 AM ET) – Echoes of Mana

21:00 UTC+8 (8 AM ET) – Indie Game Award x IGN Japan

Sunday, January 23, 2022

18:00 UTC+8 (5 AM ET) – Taipei Game Show Special Program

19:00 UTC+8 (6 AM ET) – Gran Turismo 7

20:00 UTC+8 (7 AM ET) – Triangle Strategy and Chocobo GP

Monday, January 24, 2022

18:00 UTC+8 (5 AM ET) – Board Game Wonderland Special Program

19:00 UTC+8 (6 AM ET) – Horizon Forbidden West and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

20:00 UTC+8 (7 AM ET) – Elden Ring

Taipei Game Show 2022 will be one of the last events to show off Gran Turismo 7 and Elden Ring before the games are released on March 4, and February 25 respectively. Although it’s not likely that there will be any bombshells at the event there’s still plenty that hasn’t been revealed about both games. Yesterday, Elden Ring fans released a decoded version of the in-game map which revealed a wealth of new info about the game that wasn’t previously known. Check out the details on that here but beware of spoilers.

Meanwhile, Gran Turismo 7 fans have been salivating over every tidbit released about the game over the last few weeks. Polyphony Digital has been slowly releasing info on tracks and cars that will be in the game. As one of the biggest racing games around, there’s sure to be more to reveal in Taipei later this month.

