Dying Light 2 Gameplay Footage Highlights Open World

2015’s Dying Light still manages to hook audiences, and the development team still delivers. The game is still completely supported, and over the years Techland has continued to drop plenty of DLC and free updates to the title. Fans were understandably upset and frustrated when the game was delayed back in September, originally planned for a 2021 launch–though a little more polish is never a bad thing. Now three months away from launch, we’re getting a better look at what the world of Dying Light 2 will look like on a grander scale, as the preview embargo for the title has finally been lifted. Get ready for a more open-world RPG experience, though all the combat players loved in the first game is still very much present.

Check out 16 minutes of gameplay footage from MP1st below:

Not enough? Here are ten more minutes of footage via GameInformer:

Clearly, the world itself has gone through a dramatic change: players can expect a massive cityscape, Villedor, and a more compelling and complex story than the original. Rather than solving a puzzle here and there or slaughtering zombies for the sake of it, the personal choices you make will be critical. The main character, Aiden Caldwell, finds himself in what quickly becomes the most stressful time trial in recent memory–while UV simply repelled the undead in Dying Light, the sequel makes things way rougher. Stepping into UV light now stops a continuous countdown that kills you if left to clock out. This timer can be increased through the game’s skill tree (which is a great thing to spend points on to start.)

The game doesn’t do dull, though. Certain areas don’t utilize this terrifying mechanic at all, and the game’s map is four times bigger than that of its predecessor, so you won’t run out of things to explore quickly. February is going to be one hell of a packed month, but let’s just add this one to the list.

Dying Light 2 will be released on February 4, 2022, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The release will come just over seven years since the original Dying Light title was released.

Source