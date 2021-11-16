Xbox Game Pass – Dead Space, Dragon Age: Origins, and My Friend Pedro Added

Microsoft has just announced its November additions to Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers can look forward to Xbox 360 classics like Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins. Although, all four Dead Space games and the entire Dragon Age Trilogy are already available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers via EA Play.

While the beginning of November brought Xbox Game Pass subscribers Forza Horizon 5 and the remastered Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, day one releases this month will include Next Space Rebels and Undungeon. November will also allow players access to Exo One, Far Tactics, My Friend Pedro, Deeeer Simulator, Mortal Shell, and Evil Genius 2. All of which will be accessible on console, cloud and PC.

For Microsoft’s release schedule from today until the end of November, see below:

Dead Space (Cloud) — Nov. 16

Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) — Nov. 16

Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 17

Exo One (Cloud, Console and PC) — Nov. 18

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 18

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 18

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 18

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 23

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 23

Nov. 23 Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Nov. 30

Xbox Game Pass will also be losing a few titles this month. Below, are all the games that will be leaving the service on November 30:

Call of the Sea (Cloud, Console, and PC)

FIFA 19 (Console and PC) EA Play – Visit EA’s Service Updates page to learn more

Football Manager 2021 (PC)

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC)

Haven (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hello Neighbor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Morkredd (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)

Xbox Game Pass is $9.99 a month and allows access to a fluctuating library of games. It’s especially great for the growing list of day one titles that are being included in the service.

Source