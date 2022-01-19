Sifu Key Arts Unveiled For Standard & Deluxe Digital Edition

Absolver creators, Sloclap, share key art for the standard and digital editions for their latest title Sifu. Sifu is a third-person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, it puts you in control of a young Kung-Fu student on a path of revenge. This is a single-player experience where the developers have mainly focused on gameplay over any other aspect.

During an interview, Pierre Tamo the executive producer said that “the fantasy we want is that sort of Jackie Chan movie fantasy where it’s one versus many, whereas Absolver was very much 1-v-1”, referencing the studio’s previous brawler.

The game is heavily inspired by Chinese martial art films and puts players in situations that are not the usual 1v1. Many players are extremely happy to see some progress on the game that is set to be released on February 22, 2022. The was delayed compared to its original release date set to be on February 8, 2022.

Excited to share the definitive #SifuGame key arts for our standard & deluxe digital editions at launch. 🔥🔥

Our pre-order offer is still available for a couple of weeks ! pic.twitter.com/iOCVYxn1gN — SifuGame (@SifuGame) January 19, 2022

The game has many familiar scenes inspired by the fight sequences of Chinese action cinema. There are inspirations drawn from countless movies and remakes of Chinese folk hero Wong Fei Hung, Bruce Lee’s Fist of Fury, and Enter the Dragon, as well as the entire library of Jackie Chan martial arts movies.

In Sifu you can develop and customize your own fighting stance, picking and choosing specific melee attacks against encroaching enemies. The developers of the game also went ahead and tweeted a Bruce Lee quote stating “Water can flow or it can crash. Be water my friend.” #SifuGame.

Sifu can be pre-ordered now on Epic Games for the PC and Playstation from their respective stores and will be available to play when the game releases. The pre-order versions still have the game on sale for you to pick it up before it’s too late.

