Dying Light 2: Stay Human Delayed For Nintendo Switch

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a game a ton of fans are waiting on. Players worldwide can’t wait to dive into this thrilling zombie universe again. Finally, we’re getting the game later this coming month. But unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer on the Nintendo Switch platform. Today, we’re finding out that the development team has pushed the title back several months for Nintendo Switch while all other platforms will be on schedule to release this February.

News of Dying Light 2: Stay Human getting delayed came out in the form of a press release. Techland confirmed that the game would launch for all platforms outside of the Nintendo Switch this February 4, 2022. RIght now, the developers are not happy with how the cloud version is handling. Like other notable big video game releases on the Nintendo Switch, players will find that Dying Light 2: Stay Human is played through the cloud.

As a result, Techland is pushing the game back. We don’t have a specific release date for the title yet. Although, the press release noted that this game should come out within the next six months. It’s a hard pill to swallow for some players knowing that they might have another half a year to go before they can dive into Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Still, it’s for a good cause, as Techland wants the game experience to be held up to their standards before it’s released into the marketplace.

In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide, Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version)’s release date on Nintendo Switch will be moved. Techland is asking Nintendo fans around the world for their patience. Upon the game’s release, players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 Stay Human with flexible handheld gameplay at its best with Nintendo Switch, powered by Cloud Technology. Techland Press Release

It looks like if you want to enjoy this game at launch within February, then you’ll need to have access to a capable gaming PC or the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S console platforms. In other news regarding Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Techland recently covered how they refined the parkour system. Developers seem to be quite pleased with the mechanics in this installment. However, they will carefully watch player feedback in case they need to go back in and make any necessary adjustments.

