PlayStation 5 Order Registrations Are Being Offered Directly From Sony

The latest generation of console platforms is available. You just can’t get them in stores. These consoles are ridiculously hard to come by. Both Sony and Microsoft released their latest generation console platforms in 2020. It’s a bit hard to believe that we’re in 2022, and these consoles are still extremely hard to find. However, a few alerts, reports and rumors have helped consumers on where these consoles might pop up. For the PlayStation 5, you might get a unit directly from Sony.

Sony is offering registrations through their PlayStation Direct. It’s their own online store where consumers can purchase content directly from Sony rather than another retailer. In addition, select markets like the United States are being offered to register for a PlayStation 5 unit for purchase. This will be at MSRP, so you’re not forced into paying an upscaled price through websites like eBay or dealing with bundles.

Ideally, this would be great for everyone looking to purchase a PlayStation 5. There’s certainly a lot of consumers out there that’s still unable to find a unit to buy. However, it’s not a guarantee that you’ll actually get a PlayStation 5 unit. Instead, this is just registering for a chance to purchase a console unit directly from Sony. We’re still dealing with shortages in electronics, and the demand is still incredibly high.

If you want a PlayStation 5 unit, then it doesn’t hurt to register. There are guidelines on how to register as well, such as using the email associated with your PSN ID. Again, this doesn’t mean you’re for sure going to get a PlayStation 5 to purchase. Those lucky enough to get selected will receive an email on buying the console. Hopefully, this year will see an increase in production so that more consumers can purchase these latest generation consoles.

