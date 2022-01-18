Dying Light 2: Stay Human Latest Video Highlights More Parkour

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is approaching its release date, and we’re still getting new marketing materials. However, one of Techland’s series has put on itself is Dying 2 Know. This series allows players to better look into certain aspects of the video game. That can be about the different characters, combat, or with the instance of today’s video, parkour. Parkour is a massive component of the Dying Light franchise and the sequel.

Parkour is also a real-life sport. Individuals work incredibly hard to keep their bodies in shape and perfect their skills. Since this is something that Techland is looking to improve upon in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, they went directly to the professionals. The development studio brought in skilled athletes to motion capture various parkour moves to replicate the motions perfectly. However, that doesn’t mean the studio didn’t make a few adjustments towards gameplay.

We learned that the developers made a bit of a handicap to the parkour system. For instance, players will find that the game allows the player to float a bit longer. As a result, you won’t find the player immediately falling from gravity when in the air. Instead, time will slow in some instances, or you’ll float just a tad longer to get more time to look at your surrounding areas. Then there’s the iconic double jump mechanic we see in all kinds of different games. It’s a bit different in Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Instead of getting another jump in the air, players can search for objects to spring off from.

Fortunately, the developers have made the parkour system easy to pick up and play. As a result, nothing would drastically change from the different difficulty settings. With that said, it does look like the development team will consider players and feedback. If needed, the developers can always make a few adjustments to the mechanics after the game launches. For now, players can expect to pick up Dying Light 2: Stay Human on February 4, 2022, for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source