Dying Light 2 Trophy/Achievement List Revealed

Dying Light 2 is just a couple of weeks from release and, right on schedule, the trophy list for the game has been revealed. Although it is just the trophies for PlayStation consoles that have been released thus far, expect the achievements for Dying Light 2 to be the same on Xbox, minus the platinum trophy of course.
In total, there are 58 trophies on the list with eight of them hidden. The hidden trophies contain spoilers for the plot of the game so beware. However, if you’d like to check out the full list including the hidden trophies check them out here.
Overall, the trophies for Dying Light 2 don’t look overly difficult. Platinum hunters will be happy about that. At first glance, it certainly doesn’t look like the platinum trophy will take 500 hours to get.
|Name
|Description
|Pilgrim’s Path
|Unlock every trophy.
|Platinum
|Into the Unknown
|Reach Villedor.
|Bronze
|First Shot
|Use an Inhibitor for the first time.
|Bronze
|Herzlich Wilkommen!
|Enter the Bazaar.
|Bronze
|Under Pressure
|Activate your first Water Tower.
|Bronze
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Bronze
|Light in the Darkness
|Activate your first Electrical Substation.
|Bronze
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Bronze
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Bronze
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Bronze
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Bronze
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Bronze
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Bronze
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Bronze
|Your World, Your Rules
|Complete the game with any ending.
|Gold
|Municipal Services
|Assign all Facilities.
|Bronze
|Tunnel Entrance
|Activate your first Metro Station.
|Bronze
|Tube Map
|Activate all Metro Stations.
|Silver
|Sancho Panza
|Activate your first Windmill.
|Bronze
|Tickets, Please!
|Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel.
|Bronze
|Don Quixote
|Activate all Windmills.
|Bronze
|Can’t You Read the Signs?
|Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines.
|Bronze
|Find Anything Interesting?
|Open all Airdrops.
|Bronze
|It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It?
|Defeat your first GRE Anomaly.
|Bronze
|Revenants
|Defeat all GRE Anomalies.
|Silver
|Flag Burning
|Clear your first Bandit Camp.
|Bronze
|Ban Hammer
|Clear all Bandit Camps.
|Silver
|You Never Forget Your First…
|Craft your first item.
|Bronze
|Oh, So This Is How It Works!
|Modify your weapon for the first time.
|Bronze
|A Friend in Need…
|Help 50 survivors in Encounters.
|Bronze
|Parkour Master
|Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency.
|Silver
|Combat Master
|Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency.
|Silver
|Boot Licker
|Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction.
|Bronze
|Who Wants To Be a…
|Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money.
|Bronze
|Man On a Mission
|Meet all your Sparker love interests.
|Silver
|Ultramarathon
|Travel at least 960km.
|Bronze
|After the Fall
|Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters.
|Bronze
|Good Night & Good Luck
|Survive your first night.
|Bronze
|Can’t Touch This!
|Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage.
|Bronze
|Night Hunter
|Kill a Volatile.
|Bronze
|Death From Afar
|Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon.
|Bronze
|Tanning Salon
|Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral.
|Bronze
|Terminal Headache
|Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon.
|Bronze
|Slow Poke!
|Lose the maximum level of Chase.
|Bronze
|Being All Social
|Join a co-op session.
|Bronze
|That’s Teamwork!
|Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players.
|Bronze
|Lightning Reflexes
|Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage.
|Bronze
|Modder
|Modify your weapons at least 50 times.
|Bronze
|Fit as a Fiddle
|Max out your Health.
|Silver
|Ironheart
|Max out your Stamina.
|SIlver
|You’re Going Down!
|Perform 50 takedowns.
|Bronze
|Don’t Look Up
|Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies.
|Bronze
|Get the Point?
|Kill 50 enemies with a Spear.
|Bronze
|True Nightrunner
|Complete all Nightrunner Trials.
|Bronze
|Bing Bang Boom!
|Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run.
|Bronze
|Archivist
|Find all Collectible Notes.
|Bronze
|Audiophile
|Find all Collectible Recordings.
|Bronze
|Street Art Aficionado
|Discover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles.
|Bronze