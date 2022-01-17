Dying Light 2 Trophy/Achievement List Revealed

Dying Light 2 is just a couple of weeks from release and, right on schedule, the trophy list for the game has been revealed. Although it is just the trophies for PlayStation consoles that have been released thus far, expect the achievements for Dying Light 2 to be the same on Xbox, minus the platinum trophy of course.

In total, there are 58 trophies on the list with eight of them hidden. The hidden trophies contain spoilers for the plot of the game so beware. However, if you’d like to check out the full list including the hidden trophies check them out here.

Overall, the trophies for Dying Light 2 don’t look overly difficult. Platinum hunters will be happy about that. At first glance, it certainly doesn’t look like the platinum trophy will take 500 hours to get.

Name Description Pilgrim’s Path Unlock every trophy. Platinum Into the Unknown Reach Villedor. Bronze First Shot Use an Inhibitor for the first time. Bronze Herzlich Wilkommen! Enter the Bazaar. Bronze Under Pressure Activate your first Water Tower. Bronze Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze Light in the Darkness Activate your first Electrical Substation. Bronze Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze Your World, Your Rules Complete the game with any ending. Gold Municipal Services Assign all Facilities. Bronze Tunnel Entrance Activate your first Metro Station. Bronze Tube Map Activate all Metro Stations. Silver Sancho Panza Activate your first Windmill. Bronze Tickets, Please! Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel. Bronze Don Quixote Activate all Windmills. Bronze Can’t You Read the Signs? Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines. Bronze Find Anything Interesting? Open all Airdrops. Bronze It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It? Defeat your first GRE Anomaly. Bronze Revenants Defeat all GRE Anomalies. Silver Flag Burning Clear your first Bandit Camp. Bronze Ban Hammer Clear all Bandit Camps. Silver You Never Forget Your First… Craft your first item. Bronze Oh, So This Is How It Works! Modify your weapon for the first time. Bronze A Friend in Need… Help 50 survivors in Encounters. Bronze Parkour Master Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency. Silver Combat Master Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency. Silver Boot Licker Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction. Bronze Who Wants To Be a… Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money. Bronze Man On a Mission Meet all your Sparker love interests. Silver Ultramarathon Travel at least 960km. Bronze After the Fall Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters. Bronze Good Night & Good Luck Survive your first night. Bronze Can’t Touch This! Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage. Bronze Night Hunter Kill a Volatile. Bronze Death From Afar Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon. Bronze Tanning Salon Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral. Bronze Terminal Headache Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon. Bronze Slow Poke! Lose the maximum level of Chase. Bronze Being All Social Join a co-op session. Bronze That’s Teamwork! Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players. Bronze Lightning Reflexes Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage. Bronze Modder Modify your weapons at least 50 times. Bronze Fit as a Fiddle Max out your Health. Silver Ironheart Max out your Stamina. SIlver You’re Going Down! Perform 50 takedowns. Bronze Don’t Look Up Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies. Bronze Get the Point? Kill 50 enemies with a Spear. Bronze True Nightrunner Complete all Nightrunner Trials. Bronze Bing Bang Boom! Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run. Bronze Archivist Find all Collectible Notes. Bronze Audiophile Find all Collectible Recordings. Bronze Street Art Aficionado Discover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles. Bronze

