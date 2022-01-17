Dying Light 2 Trophy/Achievement List Revealed

Gameranx

Dying Light 2 is just a couple of weeks from release and, right on schedule, the trophy list for the game has been revealed. Although it is just the trophies for PlayStation consoles that have been released thus far, expect the achievements for Dying Light 2 to be the same on Xbox, minus the platinum trophy of course.

In total, there are 58 trophies on the list with eight of them hidden. The hidden trophies contain spoilers for the plot of the game so beware. However, if you’d like to check out the full list including the hidden trophies check them out here.

Overall, the trophies for Dying Light 2 don’t look overly difficult. Platinum hunters will be happy about that. At first glance, it certainly doesn’t look like the platinum trophy will take 500 hours to get.

NameDescription
Pilgrim’s PathUnlock every trophy. Platinum
Into the UnknownReach Villedor. Bronze
First ShotUse an Inhibitor for the first time. Bronze
Herzlich Wilkommen!Enter the Bazaar. Bronze
Under PressureActivate your first Water Tower. Bronze
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze
Light in the DarknessActivate your first Electrical Substation. Bronze
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy. Bronze
Your World, Your RulesComplete the game with any ending. Gold
Municipal ServicesAssign all Facilities. Bronze
Tunnel EntranceActivate your first Metro Station. Bronze
Tube MapActivate all Metro Stations. Silver
Sancho PanzaActivate your first Windmill. Bronze
Tickets, Please!Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel. Bronze
Don QuixoteActivate all Windmills. Bronze
Can’t You Read the Signs?Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines. Bronze
Find Anything Interesting?Open all Airdrops. Bronze
It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It?Defeat your first GRE Anomaly. Bronze
RevenantsDefeat all GRE Anomalies. Silver
Flag BurningClear your first Bandit Camp. Bronze
Ban HammerClear all Bandit Camps. Silver
You Never Forget Your First…Craft your first item. Bronze
Oh, So This Is How It Works!Modify your weapon for the first time. Bronze
A Friend in Need…Help 50 survivors in Encounters. Bronze
Parkour MasterAchieve maximum Parkour Proficiency. Silver
Combat MasterAchieve maximum Combat Proficiency. Silver
Boot LickerReach City Alignment 7 for any faction. Bronze
Who Wants To Be a…Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money. Bronze
Man On a MissionMeet all your Sparker love interests. Silver
UltramarathonTravel at least 960km. Bronze
After the FallFall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters. Bronze
Good Night & Good LuckSurvive your first night. Bronze
Can’t Touch This!Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage. Bronze
Night HunterKill a Volatile. Bronze
Death From AfarKill a Spitter using a ranged weapon. Bronze
Tanning SalonUse the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral. Bronze
Terminal HeadachePerform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon. Bronze
Slow Poke!Lose the maximum level of Chase. Bronze
Being All SocialJoin a co-op session. Bronze
That’s Teamwork!Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players. Bronze
Lightning ReflexesPerform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage. Bronze
ModderModify your weapons at least 50 times. Bronze
Fit as a FiddleMax out your Health. Silver
IronheartMax out your Stamina. SIlver
You’re Going Down!Perform 50 takedowns. Bronze
Don’t Look UpPerform Smash on at least 50 enemies. Bronze
Get the Point?Kill 50 enemies with a Spear. Bronze
True NightrunnerComplete all Nightrunner Trials. Bronze
Bing Bang Boom!Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run. Bronze
ArchivistFind all Collectible Notes. Bronze
AudiophileFind all Collectible Recordings. Bronze
Street Art AficionadoDiscover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles. Bronze

