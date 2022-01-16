Krenautican created an animatronic T. Rex from Jurassic Park in Dreams

Krenautican flawlessly created the iconic T-Rex from Jurassic Park in the PlayStation game creation platform Dreams. The 2020 title by Media Molecule lets players craft their own unique games. Dreams also give players access to content created by other users to use in their own games.

The creative platform, Dreams lets players create a digital world with a number of unique methods and game modes. Players can use the DreamSurfing mode to browse and experience different projects that were created and published by the devs and other players.

Because Dreams is considered a game creation platform, many players have created experiences in the form of art, music, and interactive scenes. Media Molecule has provided a wide variety of tools and resources that lets players actually craft their own unique experiences. Cooperation between players can result in truly breathtaking works, such as an animated TV series within Dreams being crafted by an independent animation studio.

Twitter user Krenautican shared the footage of animatronic T. Rex from the iconic Jurassic Park scene that saw it escape from its enclosure. He also released a VR version of the animation.

Krenautican has been working with Twitter user Dex on a Dreams Jurassic Park game. His first tweet from November of last year states that the duo are looking for people who can do programming, sculpting, and voice acting to complete the project.

Jurassic Park Operations is the aptly selected name for the project and both Dex and Krenautican’s Twitter accounts showcase many instances of the T-Rex with side shots like the original movie and the Dreams creations games. From the footage, the game appears to be a first-person shooter.

Source