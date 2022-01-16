Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed to 2023

More news about Hogwarts Legacy is out. There will be a delay in the release of the highly-anticipated Harry Potter game currently scheduled to release this year across all main platforms. The game will be released for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Hogwarts Legacy is said to be “in some sort of trouble” and in danger of the release being delayed to next year.

Colin Moriarty, from PlayStation insider and Sacred Symbols, states that he has been “hearing behind the scenes that the game isn’t coming out this year.” Unfortunately, there is no further information on the news. He also stated how he is excited about the game but will have to wait for the game to be completely developed first.

If the leak is true, WB Games will not resurface the game at a February PlayStation State of Play. Under the circumstance that the game is delayed to 2023, many fans will be disappointed with the game. With the pandemic hitting, many games have been delayed, but Hogwarts Legacy was originally going to be released in 2021 and it will be sad to see the game get delayed for two years more. That being said, it is highly likely that the speculation is accurate.

Moriarty is one of the most reputed sources of information and often gets such predictions right. Although he has shared his speculations, it doesn’t mean that the information is officially sourced. There were also recent reports about the game that claimed that it is going to release this year and get a second trailer soon.

So far, Warner Brother Games hasn’t commented on the speculation. They typically don’t comment on rumors, reports, or leaks. However, if the devs issue any type of response, it will get clear to the fans about what is the future of the game.

Source