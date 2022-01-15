God of War’s director says PlayStation developers pushed Sony to bring their games to PC

God of War director Cory Barlog, recently mentioned about developers across the PlayStation Studios network pushed repeatedly for Sony to bring their games to PC during an interview with Game Informer. Barlog mentioned that the devs of Playstation have pushed Sony to launch God of War along with many other titles for the PC.

“I think it was the collective of studios all over saying this is a really good idea. We should be looking into this,” replied Barlog. “Eventually, I think it reached that tipping point. When we had sent so many suggestion box suggestions that they were like, ‘I’m tired of hearing all this. Fine, we’ll do this.’

Following that trend, Horizon Zero Dawn was released for PC in August 2020, Days Gone for PC in May 2021, while Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will also be available for the PC in 2022.

Back in 2020, Mark Healey, a co-founder of Sony-owned Media Molecule stated that a PC version of Dreams wasn’t currently in development, but that it would be “great” to release one in the future. This being said, many games have been pushed to be launched on the PC. Having games span across platforms has always been beneficial as it simply increases the player base of the game.

Source