Photo mode will be added for Dying Light 2 says lead designer Tymon Smektala

The devs at Techland recently uploaded a Tweet about their plans for Dying Light 2 post its release. They mentioned that they will be supporting the game for at least 5 years post its launch. New additions to the game will include new stories, locations, in-game events, and much more according to their tweet.

Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/SgaNynkrzI — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 14, 2022



Tymon Smektala, the lead designer of Dying light 2 has taken on Twitter while responding to many questions by fans. While responding to fans about the future of the game, he also mentioned that it will feature a photo mode. Upon receiving this news, the fans of the game have been extremely pleased about the direction the devs are taking the game.

Photo mode in games has started to become more and more of a common feature today. Many gamers argue that it just might be one of the most important features to capture the game’s beauty. With game worlds becoming more detailed in the coming years, photo mode has started to become one of the key features that devs add to the game.

A new trend of in-game photography has taken many players by storm. That being said, fans are extremely excited to receive the feature in the latest Dying Light game. Games that have the studios supporting it for 5 plus years really make the community feel like the game is worth the purchase. Having AAA titles that give players so much content is one of the main reasons for the success of a game.