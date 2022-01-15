Jerry Hook tweets about coming changes in the Halo Infinite store

Jerry Hook, the head designer for Halo Infinite just made a tweet regarding the prices of the in-game purchases. Hook mentioned that he and the team have been taking a close look at the store in the game. In the tweet, he mentions how the devs plan on implementing a change in how the store works.

We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in @Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) January 15, 2022

According to Hooks statement, the company will reduce the prices of the items in the store. This will be done in order to provide more value to the players in their bundles. There was also a mention of individual items being available for players outside the bundles. The said changes are meant to be in action starting next week.

Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more. We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process and I hope to see you all next week for the Cyber Showdown event! Jerry Hook’s comment on his Tweet

In the tweet, Jerry let the fans know that the devs do take feedback seriously and encourages fans to keep letting the devs know what they want from Halo Infinite. Hook also mentioned how the devs at 343 Industries will be trying many new things within the game throughout the rest of the season to make the game a more enjoyable experience for the players and community.