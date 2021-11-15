The Elder Scrolls 6 Almost Confirmed as an Xbox Exclusive

Gamers are still years away from the release of The Elder Scrolls 6, but the title has been a recent hot topic of conversation. With Skyrim’s tenth anniversary came a barrage of questions from those eager to get their hands on the series’ next installment, given that this is the longest period of time between a mainline Elder Scrolls title so far. Todd Howard recently confirmed that the game is still in its early stages, but some discussion about the game is much better than radio silence.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine UK, Microsoft’s executive vice-president of gaming Phil Spencer had a few things to say regarding The Elder Scrolls 6‘s exclusivity, and what it means for those praying for a multi-console release. Since the acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media in 2020 (for a measly $7.5 billion), it looks like the future is green: Elder Scrolls fans can expect the upcoming Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 on Xbox and PC only.

Spencer expressed his feelings on the matter in the interview, clearly not intending for certain areas of the fanbase to feel abandoned or deserted. “It’s not about punishing any other platform. like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow. But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls 6. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises,” he explained.

During the Bethesda acquisition, Spencer also mentioned that “some” titles would be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in development, and no release window has been announced just yet. In the meantime, Skyrim just got an Anniversary Edition across consoles. This enhanced version of the decade-old title is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

