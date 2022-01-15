PS5: New Dualsense Controller Colors Are Now Available

The highly anticipated colored PS5 Dualsense controllers are officially available for purchase, with new console covers coming later this month. Sony announced the new products last month via a blog post on the PlayStation website and the wait has been agonizing for many fans. The new colors can currently be bought in the US, UK, France, and Germany for now, with the controllers being sold for $74.99 each.

The senior editor and PlayStation lead at IGN posted some pictures of the new controllers, as well as a Midnight Black PS5 cover. Viewable below, the pictures provide a real-life look at the exact shade of each PS5 Dualsense color.

.@PlayStation sent along the new PS5 covers and the new DualSense colors, and I did not expect to be so in love with this whole line of controllers.



More photos up on @IGN soon, but here's a few (plus a bonus Loki cameo)! pic.twitter.com/CUdXoCEFxt — Jonathon Dornbush (@jmdornbush) January 12, 2022

Cosmic Red and Midnight Black previously created a variety of colored controllers, along with the original white one that comes with the PS5. The colors added this week were Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. All of these colors will soon be available in console covers as well, with Midnight Black and Cosmic Red available from this month. Sony has said that Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple PS5 colored covers will be launched in the first half of 2022. While the Nova Pink and Starlight Blue controllers are being sold by many retailers, the galactic purple model will only be sold directly from Sony until February 11, 2022.

The new covers are easy enough to change. Sony has said gamers can “simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place.” The different colored covers are available for both the digital and disc-drive edition of the PS5 as well.

Which colors do you like the most out of the lineup? Will you go all-in on one color for a matching console and controller or mix & match? Either way, the new colors are sure to make the PS5 look even more impressive.

