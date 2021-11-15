Shin Megami Tensei V Could be Coming to PS4 and PC

Just released globally on November 12, Shin Megami Tensei V is absolutely knocking it out of the park. Shining reviews have been rolling in one after another, and the title is one of the hottest Nintendo Switch titles of 2021. The question of possible future ports is already popping up in forums across the web, and dataminers have already delved deep into the game’s code to see if any clues were left behind. Luckily, a number of ‘target platforms’–namely the PS4 and the PC–seem to be a definite possibility. These platforms were discovered by PCGamesN in the game’s files, along with options to alter the title’s resolution, shadow and texture quality, and post-processing, as one may do in a PC launch.

Atlus isn’t a stranger to releasing older titles on PC. Earlier this year, the 2003 title Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne made its way to Steam, and last year saw Persona 4 also make its way to the PC after over a decade of being a console-exclusive. In the past, certain third-party Nintendo Switch games have been offered about a year of exclusivity before making their way elsewhere, and it’s likely that if a PC port of Shin Megami Tensei V is really coming, it will be a while. Even still, those without a Switch should stay reasonably optimistic given these discoveries. Earlier this year, the GeForce Now leak actually listed a PC version of Shin Megami Tensei V, while SEGA has also stated a renewed interest in doing more PC ports. Atlus has also surveyed players on what titles they would like to see on the PC in the recent past.

Shin Megami Tensei V is now available on the Nintendo Switch. The last main title in the series was 2013’s Shin Megami Tensei IV, released for the Nintendo DS. Given how well V is doing across the board, making it available to the widest selection of players would be a slam dunk for the developers.

