God Of War (2018): New PC Ultrawide Trailer Launches

Sony released a new ultrawide trailer for God of War (2018) on PC just yesterday. Beware that the stunning trailer for the action-adventure game is filled with spoilers so watch with caution below.

The last God of War game launched in 2018 and although its sequel is due to release this year, that hasn’t stopped developers Santa Monica Studio from bringing updates to the game. The action-adventure game was one of the first to become backwards compatible between the PS4 and PS5 and is now making its way to PC. Its spoiler-heavy trailer also confirms that the PC version will beautifully support ultrawide monitors.

The 2018 release of God of War features one of the game’s two protagonists, Kratos, as he leaves the Greek Pantheon behind and explores Norse Mythology with his son, Atreus. The majority of the game is set in ancient Scandinavia in the realm of Midgard. God of War (2018) is also the first time the franchise has featured two protagonists and follows the duo after the death of Kratos’ second wife, Atreus’ mother. The characters’ goal is to fulfill her wishes and spread her ashes at the highest peak of the nine realms.

Although the new trailer is controversial because of its overt spoilers, it showcases the impressive visual upgrade which the PC version will grant players. While the PS4 version in 2018 was already visually stunning and only improved on the PS5, the PC version is truly a sight to behold. God of War (2018) on PC seems to effectively utilize the gamers’ machines by improving on lighting, detailing, and providing a smoother framerate at which to explore the unknown with Kratos and Atreus.

God of War (2018) has already been available on PS4 and PS5, but from January 14, 2022 (today), is playable on PC. And don’t forget, if you have an ultrawide monitor, you’ll be in for a real treat.

