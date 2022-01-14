Pokémon Legends: Arceus – New 13-Minute Gameplay Video

With Nintendo gearing up to release Pokémon Legends: Arceus later this month, the company is ramping up marketing and that means fans are getting more detailed looks at the new game. Yesterday, a 13-minute video was posted on the Official Pokémon YouTube channel, providing a comprehensive explanation of the Arceus‘ gameplay. As said by Nintendo, “Want a sneak peek at how your adventure in the Hisui region will look, Trainers?” Check out the full video below.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus sees the beloved Pokémon franchise take a totally new approach to a game, transitioning into a more action-focused style of gameplay. The new video further details the action in the upcoming game, as well as its mechanics. Early on, fans speculated that Arceus would be similar to the popular Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, Nintendo has since revealed that the game will have a similar style to Monster Hunter and feature a hub town. Here, players will be able to prepare for their missions and upgrade their gear.

The 13-minute trailer showcases several features in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The new game will include crafting, material collecting, and totally new battle mechanics being called “Strong Style” and “Agile Style.” The Pokédex will also include more details about Pokémon such as their favorite food, temperament in the wild, and more. Pokémon which players encounter in the wild seem to fall into a few categories, two of which are “Alpha” and “Noble” Pokémon. Gamers will be required to observe the magical creatures in the wild in order to fill out all of these details in the Pokédex.

Several fans of the franchise have long been asking Nintendo to create a different kind of Pokémon game. The company might be using Pokémon Legends: Arceus to feel out what the future of the games will be. If the game does well, perhaps fans will see several new Pokémon games with a similar gameplay style.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

