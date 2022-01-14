Hitman Trilogy Is On Its Way To Xbox Game Pass

Game developers IO Interactive have announced that all three games in their World of Assassination series, The Hitman Trilogy, are on their way to Xbox Game Pass. The news came in a blog post on the developer’s website where the company laid out their plan for Hitman 3 – Year 2.

IO said in their new post, “We’re excited to welcome a wave of new players to enjoy the full trilogy through new platforms and services.” Continuing, “Now that the trilogy is complete, we’re excited to unveil Hitman Trilogy as a way for new players to get started in the World of Assassination. This collection brings together Hitman 1, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 into a single package, making it easier than ever to take your first steps to becoming Agent 47.”

In regards to Hitman 3, the company made several new announcements. IO plans to bring several technical improvements to the game, as well as to Hitman VR, and will also be adding a new single-player mode called Hitman Freelancer. The company said the improvements include “Ray Tracing, XeSS, and Variable Rate Shading.” And also added, “We’re working on support for Steam Achievements and Trading Cards too – plus we’ll be including the Trinity Pack (the Hitman 3 pre-order bonus) for free with all editions of Hitman 3 for the first 30 days.”

The new single-player mode, Hitman Freelancer, will introduce “roguelike elements, strategic planning, and a customizable safehouse.” This mode will include “an entirely different type of location” which will be “customizable and allows you to choose exactly what type of Hitman you are (or want Agent 47 to be!). As you progress through Freelancer, more areas of the Safehouse can be unlocked and new customization options will become available.”

It’s definitely a good time to be a Hitman fan. The Hitman Trilogy will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on January 20, 2022. It will also be available to purchase digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, the Epic Game Store, and Steam.

Source