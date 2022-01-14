Call of Duty: Vanguard Players Now Invincible to Fire Damage

Call of Duty: Vanguard may not be perfect, but the game’s developers are listening to the players. Earlier this month, the team at Sledgehammer promised a slew of changes, improvements, and fixes coming to the game in early 2022, including a promise to fix the title’s fire ammunition rounds. Countless social media posts have been made begging for fixes to the incendiary grenades, which were added to the game in the Season 1 update. Players claim that these items need to be nerfed and that the game’s fire effects make it incredibly difficult to see opposing players. It sounds like an easy enough fix, but Sledgehammer might have taken it a bit too far.

To begin, the team nerfed incendiary grenades, allowing players to walk through fire without being insta-killed. They also buffed the Dauntless and Fortified perks to be more fire-resistant–the Fortified perk now reduces all damage from fire, while the Dauntless perk makes players completely invincible to the element. Those trying to mow down opposing players with flamethrowers are, understandable, pretty annoyed by the “fix.”

The Fortified perk is meant to reduce fire damage by 30%, but this new patch has upped that number to 100%.

Sledgehammer is no doubt aware of this issue and will roll out a fix as soon as possible. While this may not be entirely game-breaking for all players, Call of Duty: Vanguard desperately needs a fix to its packet burst issues which continue to plague players with lag and poor network performance. Despite the dev team’s recent push to respond to user complaints, many have pointed out that the packet burst issue has been listed on the company’s Trello board since launch with no significant steps taken towards a resolution.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This week, it was announced that an Attack on Titan DLC would be introduced to the title starting January 20.

