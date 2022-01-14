25th Annual DICE Awards Nominees Announced

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 25th annual DICE Awards, with the award ceremony slated to take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Nominees are selected by members of the AIAS’s peer panels, stated to be made up of “the game industry’s most experienced and talented experts in their chosen fields.” Voting began yesterday, January 13, and this year’s event will be livestreamed by IGN.

Last year’s DICE Awards ceremony was completely virtual due to the ongoing pandemic and saw The Last of Us Part II starting the night in lead with 11 nominations. Despite this, it wasn’t the biggest winner of the night, with Supergiant Games taking five out of eight awards for Hades, including Game of the Year.

The 2022 nominees for Game of the Year include Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Inscryption, Returnal, and It Takes Two. Ratchet and Clank is starting off strong, nominated for nine different awards including those for Animation, Audio, and Game Design. Deathloop sits in second place with eight total nominations. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker was nominated for Online Game of the Year, and with over 25 million active players, it seems like the award could be a blowout–Halo Infinite‘s online multiplayer, however, has also seen a large amount of success over the past few months.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Deathloop – Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Action Game of the Year

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

Death’s Door

It Takes Two

MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

YUKI

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon UNITE

Online Game of the Year

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Game of the Year

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Source