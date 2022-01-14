Final Fantasy Origin Leak Reveals 71GB File Size on PS5

Final Fantasy Origin is still on track for a March release, and the bizarre Team Ninja title is going to be one hefty download according to a new leak. Players wanting to download Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on the PlayStation 5 will need a minimum of 71.5GB of free storage. This comes from the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, an account that tracks game files added to the PlayStation database. It should be noted that this does not include the day one patch, so get ready to make even more space–or grab some extra storage while you can. It’s unclear how large the game will be on other consoles.

The upcoming game is aimed at both longtime fans of the Final Fantasy series and those who are new to the franchise. A joint venture between Square Enix and Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise offers a more action-oriented experience when compared to other Final Fantasy titles. Final Fantasy Origin is not a remake of the original 1987 game, nor is it a sequel–it uses motifs from the original Final Fantasy game to create a new experience entirely. Fans are wondering if this could be the start of a series of experimental games going forward.

The game’s initial announcement was marred by an unplayable demo and an unfinished-looking trailer, though recent updates have fans hopeful that Origin can bring something new and fun to the table. However, last month, a Tweet implying that a number of missions would be locked behind a Deluxe Pre-Order had potential buyers wary.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released on March 18, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. It will be available to preload on the PlayStation 5 starting March 13, while early access will begin on March 15 for those who preordered the game. The title will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on the PC.

