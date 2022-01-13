Microsoft Discontinued All Xbox One Consoles In 2020

In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft has confirmed that they completely stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles back in 2020. The company said they initially ceased production on the Xbox One X and the digital version of the Xbox One S before 2020’s Xbox Series X/S release. Microsoft subsequently ended production on the disc-drive version of the Xbox One S near the end of the same year. Meaning, retailers have had to sell out the last of their stock and now only sell the Xbox Series X/S.

The senior director of Xbox console product marketing, Cindy Walker, told The Verge, “To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020.”

This news on the Xbox One comes after Bloomberg contrastingly reported earlier this week that Sony is being forced to continue manufacturing PS4s because of the global supply shortage. While Sony originally planned to stop production on the PS4 in 2021, they have recently informed their assembly partners that PS4 production will continue for the rest of 2022. The company hopes this will “fill the supply vacuum and keep gamers within the PlayStation ecosystem.”

Although the next-gen Xbox Series X has suffered similar supply issues to the PS5, Microsoft has seemingly been able to meet the demand for the Xbox Series S. Many gamers have even taken to temporarily purchasing the Series S until supply for the Series X replenishes. Xbox chief Phil Spencer said just after the 2020 release of the Xbox Series X/S that Microsoft has manufactured “more Xbox Series X consoles than Series S, but that ultimately the lower price point of the Series S would win out.” The Series S runs for $299 whereas the Series X is $499.

Additionally, Spencer said, “We can actually build more of the Series S [chips] in the same [chip] die space as we can the Series X.” This makes sense as there seems to have been a constant stock of the Xbox Series S, unlike the Series X.

Source