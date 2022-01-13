Horizon Forbidden West Event Rumored to be Coming Soon

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. Fans are rabid for more information after suffering a long five-year wait since the release of the first game in the series. After being bumped back from a late 2021 release due to the ongoing pandemic, fans are less than six weeks away from Guerrilla’s next game-changing hit. Over the past few months, PlayStation has released tidbits of new information little by little, and it looks like a major presentation may be coming very soon. According to trusted industry insider Tom Henderson, a new State of Play event could be coming as soon as February 3, which would be the right timing for a final preview of Aloy’s new adventure.

Henderson speculates that while a State of Play may be coming in February to discuss both Horizon Forbidden West and Hogwarts Legacy, a second presentation could be scheduled for March to provide more details on the recently announced PlayStation VR 2. March may also be a good time to expect an update on God of War Ragnarok and other big titles expected through the end of the year. Sony has not yet announced dates for any future presentations.

Within the last few weeks, more details regarding Forbidden West‘s expansive skill trees and dangerous new machines have been revealed by Guerrilla Games. Players will be able to customize Aloy to their specific playstyle, with six paths available: Survivor, Trapper, Infiltrator, Hunter, Machine Master, and Warrior.

Earlier this week, a full PlayStation 4 build of Horizon Forbidden West leaked online, with video clips and screenshots popping up across social media platforms.

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those purchasing the game might want to clear out some space first, as a report made last month lists Forbidden West‘s file size as a whopping 96.4GB–before the day one patch.

