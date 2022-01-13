Humble Bundle Announces New All-Access Library

The digital video game storefront, Humble Bundle, has announced that their subscription service Humble Choice is “leveling up next month!” The company revealed the overhauled service in a post to their website.

Founded in November 2010, Humber Bundle originally offered a collection of games sold for a price determined by the purchaser. Over a decade later, Humble Bundle is still going strong, having evolved its offerings into a three-tiered system. The current system has a choice of Lite, Basic, or Premium plans where Humble Bundle will curate a list of up to 10 games each month, and members can choose which to keep. The number of games they can keep is based on their plan. Subscribers are able to keep the games forever, whether they have the membership or not. Humble Bundle’s new system will do away with the three-tiered system and provide access to all of the games each month for $11.99.

In the blog post, the company said, “Our focus is to bring you maximum bang for your buck through an expertly curated mix of awesome games. The exact number of games might vary each month, but no matter what our scouts choose, our mission is to always bring you a ton of value that’s well worth the price of admission. And as always, you can skip a month whenever you want or cancel anytime.”

Additionally, Humble Bundle will also be launching the Humble Games Collection which will be an “ever-growing curated library of games you can access and enjoy while you’re a Choice member.” It will be a bundle of fan-favorites that will be accessible on a new Humble app for PC. The soon-to-be-released app will feature The Vault, a library of more than 50 DRM-free indie games which members will be able to download and keep forever.

Keeping with Humble Bundle’s brand, 5% of each Humble Choice membership fee will be donated to charity; charitable donations have been a part of the company’s mission statement since day one.

For all the details on the revamped service, check out the source below.

Source