Gran Turismo 7 Confirms Return of Daytona Speedway

Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS4 and PS5 this March. Announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal stream in June 2020, fans were gutted when the title was postponed after initially being scheduled for a release in 2021. With less than two months to go, an official Tweet from PlayStation has confirmed that Daytona International Speedway will be returning to the franchise in its seventh major installment. More than 90 tracks will be available at launch.

🏁 Daytona International Speedway returns to Gran Turismo 7 on March 4: https://t.co/8OWUaG1hyM pic.twitter.com/lmVmEbgkcY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 12, 2022

The Daytona International Speedway made its first appearance in the 2007 title Gran Turismo 5: Prologue and appeared in every title since–except, strangely, Gran Turismo Sport in 2017. The track layout is a combination of three-quarters of the 2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval mixed with a more challenging infield road course portion. Coming in at just over three and a half miles long, the course has increased the number of turns from four to twelve.

Following this happy announcement, Playstation has uploaded a gameplay video of the course.

The gameplay trailer released in 2020 showed the game’s main menu which looks very similar to the one seen in Gran Turismo 4. Those playing the game on the PlayStation 5 will take complete advantage of the current-gen system’s increased processing power, ray-tracing hardware, custom solid-state drive storage, and Tempest Engine. The DualSense controller will support advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and the game will run at 4K resolution.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022. The game will offer cross-generation multiplayer support, and those purchasing the 25th Anniversary Deluxe or Digital Deluxe Edition will receive a number of exclusive bonuses. These include in-game credits, specific cars, a collection of Avatars, and the game’s soundtrack. Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi explained what fans can expect in an interview with GTPlanet, promising that Gran Turismo 7 will “create will be a combination of the past, present, and future – a complete form of Gran Turismo.”

Source