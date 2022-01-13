BioShock Is Being Developed Without Ken Levine’s Input

BioShock is a thrilling video game series. With three mainline installments readily available, the man behind the projects is not involved with the upcoming release. Ken Levine was behind the BioShock games in the past, such as being the writer and director for both BioShock along with BioShock Infinite. However, shortly after the BioShock Infinite title launched, the game development studio went defunct. As a result, only a few developers were asked to stick around for Ken Levine’s newest studio, Ghost Story Games.

While Ghost Story Games has yet to bring out a video game title, we understand that the studio is small. There’s not a massive staff to create a big video game release, so we’re waiting to see what the studio brings out. With that said, we know that the BioShock franchise is far from being over, and we can expect the IP to live on. The video game IP was handed over to a new studio formed under 2K called Cloud Chamber. This studio might not have Ken Levine, but it does have several individuals who worked on the franchise in the past.

This studio is developing BioShock’s next entry, but we don’t have anything available on the title. There’s no premise, setting, release window, or even platforms the game will be on. As a result, we’re left waiting for any shred of news to come out. Today, we’re finding out that the studio has not reached out to acquire the help of Ken Levine. Recently, Ken Levine was interviewed on the Attack Attack Podcast. Ken Levine confirmed that he was not working on BioShock during the conversation.

Still, Ken is interested in trying the game out with other fans when it launches. But, if you thought Ken Levine was helping out production in any capacity, then hopefully that settles things. Instead, it seems that both are hard at work with their own projects, with neither having anything unveiled to the public. It will be interesting to see which studio comes out first to showcase their project at this rate.

