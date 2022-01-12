Kirby and the Forgotten Land Release Date Announced

The next mainline game in the Kirby series, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, will be released on March 25. The open-world, 3D title was first announced at November’s Nintendo Direct with a brief trailer. While the enemies shown were familiar, the world shown looked very different from the typical Dreamland, resembling a post-apocalyptic city. Along with the release date, Nintendo also dropped a new trailer highlighting the title’s two-player cooperative gameplay and the new copy abilities for our favorite pink protagonist.

According to a post from Nintendo, Kirby and the Forgotten Land will allow players to invite family or friends along on their adventure as Bandana Waddle Dee by sharing a Joy-Con. The official website for the game also highlights the central hub Weddle Dee Town, and further explains the game’s online interactivity.

“The town will develop more and more based on the number of Waddle Dees you rescue as you progress. You will notice different shops opening and be able to enjoy some of the townsfolk’s favorite games. Kirby can even help out in the Waddle Dee Café. You’ll need to quickly prepare customers’ orders to keep them satisfied and aim for a high score. You’ll also encounter Wise Waddle Dee in Waddle Dee Town, who will pass along helpful hints. By connecting to the internet, you can learn details based on global player data, such as the total number of Waddle Dees rescued around the world and the current most popular copy ability.”

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will release for the Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022, and will cost $59.99. The game is currently available to preorder. The last Kirby title released was Kirby Star Allies in 2018.

