Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumor Might Mean Bad News For Other Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games is a massive video game development company. The studios delivered some genuinely remarkable games, including the likes of Grand Theft Auto. This franchise has a strong following, but the series has had a real lack of new games. Now more players are looking at Rockstar Games, waiting on the official reveal for Grand Theft Auto 6. However, one industry insider suggests that players will be waiting even longer for other new releases from the studio.

After Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games had continued to support it. We have seen several updates released and an online component to keep players enjoying the game across multiple platforms. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a successor come out yet, and fans hope that changes. While Grand Theft Auto V first came out back on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, an entire console generation has come and gone. We’re now on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 life cycle. We should be getting a Grand Theft Auto 6 release during this period. That’s not being debated online right now.

How many games should we expect from Rockstar this gen? If we are talking about new games, then I think only GTA 6 will be released — AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 7, 2022

However, an industry insider with a proven track record named AccountNGT has raised an alarming announcement. According to the industry insider, it might seem that Rockstar Games will take this console generation extremely slow. If this insider is correct, there might only be one new game released onto the platform generation, and that’s Grand Theft Auto 6. This would mean that every release after would be a port from a past game like Red Dead Redemption 2 or perhaps a remake.

For fans that were hopeful of a new Bully installment or a successor to Red Dead Redemption 2, you might be out of luck. Still, this is just a rumor right now and speculation from an industry insider. There’s no telling just what the future holds for Rockstar Games and if we will see an uptick in game releases from the studio. In the meantime, we’re still waiting for the developers to reveal the next Grand Theft Auto game installment officially.

