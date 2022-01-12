God of War PC Port Now Available to Pre-Load on Steam

God of War was announced for the PC back in October 2021 and the wait is nearly over. Santa Monica Studios is ensuring that Steam customers who preordered the game can jump into Midgard immediately upon its release on January 14 by opening the pre-load option starting today, January 12. To download the game, players will need to free up around 70GB of hard drive space. The development team has not specified information regarding pre-loads via the Epic Games Store and has also not given any specific unlock times for the game. God of War for PC will cost $49.99 on both storefronts.

Pre-load for #GodofWarPC on Steam is now live! pic.twitter.com/UCIkxvYFIe — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) January 12, 2022

Those with an Nvidia GPU will be able to enjoy the game at increased resolutions while retaining high frame rates due in part to the DLSS software. Other additional perks include reduced system latency, higher-resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO), and Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO). God of War will be compatible with ultra-wide 21:9 displays and will run in 4K. It will also be compatible with the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller and the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

For players trying to figure out which settings will run best, Santa Monica has released a very helpful chart.

The game’s sequel God of War Ragnarok is expected to release sometime this year. A recent post to the PlayStation database implied that the title would release on September 30, 2022, though this date has not been officially announced by the studio.

God of War was released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022, though an exact date has not yet been announced. The game has sold almost 20 million copies on the PlayStation 4, and we’ll be keeping an eye on how the PC release bolsters that already impressive number.

