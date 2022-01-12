Xbox Game Pass Is Not Replacing Physical Game Purchases

Microsoft has made several significant changes to this latest generation of gaming. We’ve seen the company resort to making an ecosystem for the Xbox brand rather than relying on console hardware units alone. One of the ways they accomplished this is through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. It’s proven to be a massively popular subscription for gamers and continues to thrive today across mobile devices, PC and Xbox consoles.

However, you might find that Microsoft is not pivoting to an all-digital move. Instead, it looks like physical game purchases are still incredibly popular in the various markets today. Recently Xbox head Phil Spencer spoke with the New York Times. During the conversation, Xbox Game Pass came up, which was compared to Netflix. However, Phil Spencer noted that one of the big differences is that consumers can purchase each game individually that’s already available on Xbox Game Pass.

There’s nothing on Xbox Game Pass at the moment that’s specifically exclusive to the service. Instead, it’s just another option to present to consumers. Phil Spencer had noted that there are still quite a few players that actively purchase games physically and digitally today. Transactions are not going away, but this is a new popular service and means to enjoy video games. It’s highly recommended for those looking for the best bang for the bunk on Xbox consoles.

After all, players have a massive catalog of video games at their disposal with this service. There’s a mixture of third-party releases along with first-party exclusives on Xbox Game Pass. Likewise, the subscription service is adding new games into the library regularly. Now for a monthly fee, you can try several games that you might not have been swayed to purchase. Some of those games, you might have found yourself saving some money by not enjoying them. However, there’s also the collection of games that you might love but would have never known without something like this subscription service being available.

