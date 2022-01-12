Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Get Attack on Titan DLC

Back in November, a leak hinted at a possible crossover between Call of Duty and the mega-popular anime and manga series Attack on Titan. As ridiculous as many deemed this to be, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone players will officially be able to cosplay in-game starting January 20 with the release of the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle is released. (Hey, if Fortnite can do a crossover with Naruto, why not?)

The Bundle will include 10 items, including the pictured Survey Corps skin for Operator Daniel Yatsu. The skin is modeled after fan-favorite character Levi Ackerman, and players can also snag weapon blueprints for the Historia SMG, Ymir Curse assault rifle, and Titan Piercer dual swords.

To get the most out of the bundle, players will want to be playing both games. Certain moves–specifically, the “Vertical Maneuver” Highlight Intro and the “Ultrahard Steel” MVP Highlight are exclusive to Vanguard. Check out all available crossover content below.

Attack on Titan recently began airing Part 2 of its final season on January 9. The show is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation, with new episodes appearing the same day as they do in Japan.

A mid-season update will drop for the games on January 13, and will include a new Operator, Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes. It will also include a new weapon (the Welgun SMG), additional content for Zombies mode, a number of much-needed bug fixes, and more. Earlier this week, Vanguard players came forward to demand fixes to the game’s packet bursts.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and the free-to-play battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone are both available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Vanguard is also available to play on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with Warzone expected to jump to current-gen consoles sometime in the near future.

